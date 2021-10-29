 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/28
1. Lafayette (32-5) lost to Marquette (25-6), 3-2.
2. Eureka (30-4) was idle.
3. Cor Jesu (20-5) def. Jackson (30-5), 3-0.
4. Edwardsville (30-7) def. Belleville West (21-13), 2-0.
5. O'Fallon (28-8) def. Belleville East (11-14), 2-1.
6. Oakville (21-8) was idle.
7. St. Joseph's (16-10) lost to Francis Howell Central (20-8), 3-2.
8. Marquette (25-6) def. Lafayette (32-5), 3-2.
9. Nerinx Hall (20-10) def. Rosati-Kain (13-18), 3-0.
10. Francis Howell Central (20-8) def. St. Joseph's (16-10), 3-2.
Small school schools - 10/28
1. Borgia (30-5) was idle.
2. Mater Dei (31-5) def. Shelbyville, 2-0.
3. Hermann (28-5) def. Lutheran North (6-16), 3-0.
4. St. Dominic (22-10) def. Hickman (18-12), 3-0.
5. Jefferson (31-6) def. Saxony Lutheran (15-13), 3-0.
6. Waterloo (27-5) def. Civic Memorial (28-8), 2-0.
7. St. Pius X (23-9) lost to Farmington (10-2), 3-1.
8. Breese Central (31-6) def. Newton, 2-0.
9. Freeburg (29-7) was idle.
10. John Burroughs (23-3) def. Orchard Farm (17-10), 3-1.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

