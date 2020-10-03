|Large school schools - 10/2
|1. Lafayette (5-0) vs. Kirkwood (2-1), 5:30 p.m.
|2. Eureka (2-0) was idle.
|3. Oakville (2-0) at Affton (1-2), 5:30 p.m.
|4. Timberland (6-4) was idle.
|5. Cor Jesu (2-0) at St. Joseph's (2-1), 4:30 p.m.
|6. Lindbergh (0-2) was idle.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (12-2) was idle.
|8. Seckman (8-2) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (6-2) was idle.
|10. Hillsboro (11-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/2
|1. St. Dominic (11-2) was idle.
|2. Borgia (15-2) was idle.
|3. Hermann (10-3) was idle.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (11-3) was idle.
|5. St. Clair (12-3) was idle.
|6. Warrenton (12-4) was idle.
|7. St. Pius X (11-5) was idle.
|8. Incarnate Word (3-3) was idle.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) was idle.
|10. Visitation (2-1) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.