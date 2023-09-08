|Large school schools - 9/7
|1. Lafayette (4-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (4-0) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (2-2) was idle.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-4) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (8-1) lost to Francis Howell (4-2), 3-1.
|6. Pattonville (2-1) at Fox (2-4), 5:30 p.m.
|7. Marquette (5-0) was idle.
|8. Edwardsville (6-2) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (4-2) def. Francis Howell Central (8-1), 3-1.
|10. Timberland (3-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (0-3), 5 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/7
|1. St. Pius X (7-1) was idle.
|2. Freeburg (7-1) def. Salem, Illinois, 2-0.
|3. St. Dominic (2-0) at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.
|4. Incarnate Word (5-2) def. Nerinx Hall (7-2), 3-2.
|5. Westminster (3-3) def. John Burroughs (6-2), 3-0.
|6. Hermann (1-1) vs. Fatima, 6 p.m.
|7. Jefferson (2-1) vs. Valle Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (7-2) vs. Farmington (2-3), 7:30 p.m.
|9. Mater Dei (8-0) def. Belleville West (3-3), 2-0.
|10. Columbia (8-2) vs. Breese Central (6-0), 7 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.