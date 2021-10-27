|Large school schools - 10/26
|1. Eureka (30-4) lost to Lafayette (32-4), 3-2.
|2. Lafayette (32-4) def. Eureka (30-4), 3-2.
|3. Oakville (21-8) lost to Cor Jesu (19-5), 3-0.
|4. Cor Jesu (19-5) def. Oakville (21-8), 3-0.
|5. Edwardsville (29-7) def. Granite City (9-22), 2-0.
|6. O'Fallon (27-8) was idle.
|7. St. Joseph's (16-9) was idle.
|8. Marquette (24-6) def. Kirkwood (21-13), 3-0.
|9. Pattonville (23-8) was idle.
|10. Nerinx Hall (19-10) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/26
|1. Borgia (30-5) was idle.
|2. Mater Dei (30-5) def. Wesclin (15-8), 2-0.
|3. Hermann (27-5) was idle.
|4. Waterloo (26-5) def. Triad (19-17), 2-0.
|5. St. Dominic (21-10) was idle.
|6. Jefferson (30-6) was idle.
|7. Freeburg (29-7) lost to Columbia (21-14), 2-0.
|8. St. Pius X (23-8) def. North County (7-2), 3-0.
|9. Windsor (Imperial) (29-4) was idle.
|10. Breese Central (30-6) def. Teutopolis, 2-0.