|Large school schools - 10/13
|1. Lafayette (9-1) vs. Borgia (18-2), 5:45 p.m.
|2. Eureka (6-1) vs. Parkway West (4-2), 5:30 p.m.
|3. Oakville (7-0) at Ladue (1-5), 5:30 p.m.
|4. Cor Jesu (5-0) was idle.
|5. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-2) was idle.
|6. Seckman (11-3) vs. Kirkwood (5-4), 5:30 p.m.
|7. Francis Howell (8-3) at Troy Buchanan (10-9), 5 p.m.
|8. Timberland (9-3) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (7-7), 5 p.m.
|9. Hillsboro (13-4) was idle.
|10. Parkway West (4-2) at Eureka (6-1), 5:30 p.m.
|Small school schools - 10/13
|1. St. Dominic (14-2) at Incarnate Word (6-4), 6 p.m.
|2. Borgia (18-2) at Lafayette (9-1), 5:45 p.m.
|3. Hermann (19-4) at New Haven (7-11), 4:30 p.m.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (13-3) was idle.
|5. Warrenton (14-4) was idle.
|6. St. Pius X (13-6) at Crystal City (7-5), 6:30 p.m.
|7. St. Clair (15-3) at Owensville (9-13), 6 p.m.
|8. Incarnate Word (6-4) vs. St. Dominic (14-2), 6 p.m.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) was idle.
|10. Visitation (4-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
