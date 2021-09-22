|Large school schools - 9/21
|1. Lafayette (16-2) was idle.
|2. Eureka (11-0) def. Parkway West (5-5), 3-0.
|3. Edwardsville (11-3) def. Althoff (4-6), 2-0.
|4. Kirkwood (9-4) was idle.
|5. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-1) lost to Oakville (5-6), 3-1.
|6. Francis Howell Central (10-3) at Timberland (6-5), 5 p.m.
|7. Francis Howell (4-7) at Holt (1-8), 5 p.m.
|8. Cor Jesu (5-3) was idle.
|9. Nerinx Hall (6-4) def. Parkway North (1-8), 3-0.
|10. Marquette (14-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/21
|1. Borgia (12-1) def. O'Fallon Christian (3-10), 3-0.
|2. Mater Dei (15-1) def. Freeburg (13-3), 2-0.
|3. Freeburg (13-3) lost to Mater Dei (15-1), 2-0.
|4. Hermann (8-3) def. Owensville (5-5), 3-0.
|5. Breese Central (12-2) was idle.
|6. Civic Memorial (18-3) vs. Triad (10-5), 6 p.m.
|7. St. Dominic (7-3) def. Lutheran St. Charles (4-4), 3-0.
|8. St. Pius X (10-2) vs. Incarnate Word (3-3), 6 p.m.
|9. Windsor (Imperial) (8-1) was idle.
|10. Incarnate Word (3-3) at St. Pius X (10-2), 6 p.m.