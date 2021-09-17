|Large school schools - 9/16
|1. Lafayette (10-2) def. Lindbergh (6-3), 3-0.
|2. Eureka (10-0) at Webster Groves (2-6), 5:30 p.m.
|3. Edwardsville (11-3) vs. East St. Louis (5-1), 5:30 p.m.
|4. Kirkwood (8-3) vs. Pacific (3-4), 5:45 p.m.
|5. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-0) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell Central (10-3) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell (4-3) lost to Troy Buchanan (6-5), 3-1.
|8. Cor Jesu (3-2) at Visitation (4-2), 5 p.m.
|9. Nerinx Hall (5-3) lost to St. Joseph's (2-5), 3-2.
|10. Marquette (6-1) def. Summit (3-1), 3-0.
|Small school schools - 9/16
|1. Borgia (11-1) def. St. Dominic (7-2), 3-0.
|2. Mater Dei (13-1) vs. Granite City (5-13), 7:30 p.m.
|3. Freeburg (12-3) def. Breese Central (12-0), 2-0.
|4. Hermann (7-3) was idle.
|5. Breese Central (12-0) lost to Freeburg (12-3), 2-0.
|6. Civic Memorial (15-2) lost to Waterloo (6-4), 2-0.
|7. St. Dominic (7-2) lost to Borgia (11-1), 3-0.
|8. St. Pius X (10-2) was idle.
|9. Windsor (Imperial) (7-1) def. Festus (1-7), 3-0.
|10. Incarnate Word (2-2) def. Villa Duchesne (7-4), 3-0.