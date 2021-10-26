 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/25
1. Eureka (30-3) def. Francis Howell (16-14), 3-0.
2. Lafayette (31-4) def. Borgia (30-5), 3-2.
3. Oakville (21-7) def. Lutheran South (16-16), 3-0.
4. Cor Jesu (18-5) def. Lindbergh (14-16), 3-0.
5. Edwardsville (28-7) was idle.
6. O'Fallon (27-8) was idle.
7. St. Joseph's (16-9) was idle.
8. Marquette (23-6) def. Parkway West (11-19), 3-0.
9. Pattonville (23-8) lost to Francis Howell Central (19-8), 3-0.
10. Nerinx Hall (19-10) def. Windsor (Imperial) (29-4), 3-0.
Small school schools - 10/25
1. Borgia (30-5) lost to Lafayette (31-4), 3-2.
2. Mater Dei (29-5) was idle.
3. Hermann (27-5) def. Duchesne (15-11), 3-0.
4. Waterloo (25-5) was idle.
5. St. Dominic (21-10) def. Fort Zumwalt West (16-9), 3-0.
6. Jefferson (30-6) def. Grandview (11-14), 3-0.
7. Freeburg (29-6) was idle.
8. St. Pius X (22-8) def. Hillsboro (6-18), 3-0.
9. Windsor (Imperial) (29-4) lost to Nerinx Hall (19-10), 3-0.
10. Breese Central (29-6) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

