|Large school schools - 9/6
|1. Lafayette (4-0) def. St. Joseph's (4-4), 3-0.
|2. Eureka (2-0) vs. Cor Jesu (3-1), 5:45 p.m.
|3. O'Fallon (2-2) was idle.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-4) lost to Lafayette (4-0), 3-0.
|5. Francis Howell Central (7-0) was idle.
|6. Pattonville (2-0) was idle.
|7. Marquette (5-0) def. Parkway South (1-3), 3-0.
|8. Edwardsville (6-2) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (3-2) lost to Incarnate Word (4-2), 3-0.
|10. Timberland (3-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/6
|1. St. Pius X (7-1) was idle.
|2. Freeburg (6-1) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (2-0) was idle.
|4. Incarnate Word (4-2) def. Francis Howell (3-2), 3-0.
|5. Westminster (1-3) vs. Ursuline (2-1), 5:30 p.m.
|6. Hermann (1-1) was idle.
|7. Jefferson (2-1) was idle.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (5-1) vs. Ste. Genevieve (2-1), 7 p.m.
|9. Mater Dei (7-0) was idle.
|10. Columbia (8-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.