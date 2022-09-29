|Large school schools - 9/28
|1. Eureka (16-1) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (14-6) def. St. Dominic (15-4), 3-2.
|3. O'Fallon (15-4) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell Central (13-4) was idle.
|5. Edwardsville (14-4) at Cor Jesu (6-8), 5:30 p.m.
|6. Pattonville (18-5) vs. Incarnate Word (11-8), 5:15 p.m.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (17-0) def. Fort Zumwalt North (10-8), 3-0.
|8. Nerinx Hall (17-4) was idle.
|9. Mascoutah (16-3) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell (15-6) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 9/28
|1. Westminster (18-2) def. Lutheran St. Charles (11-8), 3-0.
|2. St. Pius X (14-1) was idle.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (17-1) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (15-4) was idle.
|5. Jefferson (21-4) was idle.
|6. Hermann (14-7) was idle.
|7. St. Dominic (15-4) lost to Lafayette (14-6), 3-2.
|8. Gibault (15-4) def. East St. Louis (7-8), 2-0.
|9. Columbia (14-6) was idle.
|10. Waterloo (14-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.