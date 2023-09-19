|Large school schools - 9/18
|1. Lafayette (14-1) was idle.
|2. Marquette (17-3) was idle.
|3. Edwardsville (12-3) was idle.
|4. Eureka (8-5) vs. Francis Howell Central (10-5), 5:45 p.m.
|5. St. Joseph's (9-5) at Visitation (2-4), 5:30 p.m.
|6. Francis Howell (13-5) was idle.
|7. Timberland (11-3) was idle.
|8. Francis Howell Central (10-5) at Eureka (8-5), 5:45 p.m.
|9. Pattonville (9-2) vs. Francis Howell North (4-6), 5:15 p.m.
|10. Cor Jesu (7-5) at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/18
|1. Mater Dei (13-2) was idle.
|2. St. Pius X (12-2) was idle.
|3. Incarnate Word (10-4) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (8-4) was idle.
|5. Windsor (Imperial) (14-4) def. Affton (7-6), 3-0.
|6. Columbia (14-3) def. Gibault (10-6), 2-0.
|7. Mascoutah (13-2) was idle.
|8. Westminster (10-4) was idle.
|9. Hermann (6-6) at Hickman, 6 p.m.
|10. John Burroughs (7-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.