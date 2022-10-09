 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 10/8
1. Eureka (24-1) was idle.
2. Lafayette (19-6) def. Liberty North, 2-0.
3. O'Fallon (22-4) was idle.
4. Edwardsville (17-8) lost to Hinsdale Central, 2-0.
5. Francis Howell Central (15-5) was idle.
6. Pattonville (19-5) was idle.
7. Liberty (Wentzville) (24-1) was idle.
8. Nerinx Hall (20-7) lost to Farmington (13-4), 2-0.
9. Mascoutah (22-4) was idle.
10. Marquette (16-8) was idle.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 10/8
1. Westminster (21-2) was idle.
2. St. Pius X (18-2) was idle.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (26-1) def. St. James (3-18), 2-0.
4. Freeburg (19-4) def. Hannibal, 2-0.
5. Jefferson (23-5) was idle.
6. Hermann (20-7) vs. Fatima at Lebanon, 12:40 a.m.
7. St. Dominic (17-5) was idle.
8. Columbia (18-9) was idle.
9. Waterloo (17-4) was idle.
10. Althoff (16-11) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

The top scorers in the area: Meet our Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News