Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/19
1. Lafayette (16-2) was idle.
2. Eureka (11-0) was idle.
3. Edwardsville (11-3) was idle.
4. Kirkwood (9-3) was idle.
5. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-1) was idle.
6. Francis Howell Central (10-3) was idle.
7. Francis Howell (4-7) was idle.
8. Cor Jesu (5-3) was idle.
9. Nerinx Hall (6-4) was idle.
10. Marquette (13-2) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/19
1. Borgia (12-1) was idle.
2. Mater Dei (15-1) was idle.
3. Freeburg (13-3) was idle.
4. Hermann (7-3) was idle.
5. Breese Central (12-2) was idle.
6. Civic Memorial (18-3) was idle.
7. St. Dominic (7-3) was idle.
8. St. Pius X (10-2) was idle.
9. Windsor (Imperial) (8-1) was idle.
10. Incarnate Word (3-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

