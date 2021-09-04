|Large school schools - 9/3
|1. Lafayette (2-1) def. Buckhorn, Ala., 2-0.
|2. Eureka (2-0) def. Collinsville (0-1), 2-0.
|3. Cor Jesu (1-1) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (1-0) def. Staunton (0-0), 2-0.
|5. Francis Howell (1-0) at Ozark, 4:30 p.m.
|6. Timberland (1-1) was idle.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (1-0) was idle.
|8. Nerinx Hall (2-0) lost to Mater Dei (2-0), 2-1.
|9. Kirkwood (4-3) was idle.
|10. Oakville (1-1) lost to O'Fallon (1-1), 2-0.
|Small school schools - 9/3
|1. Borgia (4-0) was idle.
|2. Mater Dei (2-0) def. Nerinx Hall (2-0), 2-1.
|3. Hermann (2-0) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (4-0) def. Rosati-Kain (1-1), 2-0.
|5. St. Dominic (2-2) was idle.
|6. St. Pius X (2-1) at Seckman (2-1), 7 p.m.
|7. Columbia (0-2) lost to O'Fallon (1-1), 2-1.
|8. St. Clair (0-0) was idle.
|9. Incarnate Word (0-1) vs. MICDS (0-2), 5 p.m.
|10. Highland (1-1) was idle.