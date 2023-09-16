|Large school schools - 9/15
|1. Lafayette (12-0) was idle.
|2. Marquette (11-2) was idle.
|3. Edwardsville (12-3) was idle.
|4. Eureka (7-5) at Oakville (6-4), 5:30 p.m.
|5. St. Joseph's (6-4) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell (9-5) was idle.
|7. Timberland (10-1) was idle.
|8. Francis Howell Central (10-5) was idle.
|9. Pattonville (8-2) was idle.
|10. Cor Jesu (7-5) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/15
|1. Mater Dei (11-2) was idle.
|2. St. Pius X (12-2) was idle.
|3. Incarnate Word (10-4) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (8-4) was idle.
|5. Windsor (Imperial) (13-4) was idle.
|6. Columbia (13-3) was idle.
|7. Mascoutah (13-2) was idle.
|8. Westminster (9-4) at Whitfield (3-2), 5:30 p.m.
|9. Hermann (6-6) was idle.
|10. John Burroughs (7-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.