Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/6
1. Lafayette (7-1) was idle.
2. Eureka (7-0) was idle.
3. Cor Jesu (1-1) was idle.
4. Edwardsville (6-1) was idle.
5. Francis Howell (2-0) was idle.
6. Timberland (1-2) was idle.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (1-0) was idle.
8. Nerinx Hall (4-3) was idle.
9. Kirkwood (4-3) was idle.
10. Oakville (3-4) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/6
1. Borgia (4-0) was idle.
2. Mater Dei (6-1) was idle.
3. Hermann (2-0) was idle.
4. Freeburg (6-3) was idle.
5. St. Dominic (2-2) was idle.
6. St. Pius X (3-1) was idle.
7. Columbia (2-5) was idle.
8. St. Clair (0-0) was idle.
9. Incarnate Word (1-1) was idle.
10. Highland (1-2) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

