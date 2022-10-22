|Large school schools - 10/21
|1. Lafayette (26-6) was idle.
|2. Eureka (32-3) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (29-6) was idle.
|4. Pattonville (29-5) was idle.
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (27-1) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell Central (19-6) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell (22-8) was idle.
|8. Nerinx Hall (25-7) was idle.
|9. Marquette (22-9) was idle.
|10. Edwardsville (22-12) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/21
|1. Westminster (26-2) was idle.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (32-1) def. Cape Girardeau Central, 3-0.
|3. St. Pius X (21-3) def. Hillsboro (9-19), 3-0.
|4. Freeburg (28-7) was idle.
|5. Jefferson (26-5) was idle.
|6. Hermann (26-9) was idle.
|7. Incarnate Word (25-12) was idle.
|8. St. Dominic (20-10) was idle.
|9. Waterloo (22-8) was idle.
|10. Columbia (21-12) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.