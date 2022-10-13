 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 10/12
1. Eureka (25-1) was idle.
2. Lafayette (20-6) def. Incarnate Word (23-11), 3-0.
3. O'Fallon (23-5) was idle.
4. Pattonville (25-5) was idle.
5. Liberty (Wentzville) (25-1) was idle.
6. Francis Howell Central (15-5) was idle.
7. Edwardsville (19-8) was idle.
8. Mascoutah (23-4) was idle.
9. Francis Howell (20-8) was idle.
10. Nerinx Hall (22-7) def. Lutheran St. Charles (17-11), 3-2.

Small school schools - 10/12
1. Westminster (23-2) was idle.
2. St. Pius X (19-2) at Visitation (12-16), 5:15 p.m.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (28-1) was idle.
4. Freeburg (22-6) was idle.
5. Jefferson (24-5) was idle.
6. Hermann (24-9) was idle.
7. Incarnate Word (23-11) lost to Lafayette (20-6), 3-0.
8. St. Dominic (19-9) was idle.
9. Columbia (18-9) at East St. Louis (8-11), 6 p.m.
10. Waterloo (17-5) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

