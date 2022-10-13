|Large school schools - 10/12
|1. Eureka (25-1) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (20-6) def. Incarnate Word (23-11), 3-0.
|3. O'Fallon (23-5) was idle.
|4. Pattonville (25-5) was idle.
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (25-1) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell Central (15-5) was idle.
|7. Edwardsville (19-8) was idle.
|8. Mascoutah (23-4) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (20-8) was idle.
|10. Nerinx Hall (22-7) def. Lutheran St. Charles (17-11), 3-2.
|Small school schools - 10/12
|1. Westminster (23-2) was idle.
|2. St. Pius X (19-2) at Visitation (12-16), 5:15 p.m.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (28-1) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (22-6) was idle.
|5. Jefferson (24-5) was idle.
|6. Hermann (24-9) was idle.
|7. Incarnate Word (23-11) lost to Lafayette (20-6), 3-0.
|8. St. Dominic (19-9) was idle.
|9. Columbia (18-9) at East St. Louis (8-11), 6 p.m.
|10. Waterloo (17-5) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.