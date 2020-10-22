|Large school schools - 10/21
|1. Lafayette (12-1) at Northwest Cedar Hill (19-3), 5:45 p.m.
|2. Cor Jesu (8-0) was idle.
|3. Eureka (7-2) was idle.
|4. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-3) vs. Lafayette (12-1), 5:45 p.m.
|5. Oakville (9-1) was idle.
|6. Seckman (12-4) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell (10-3) was idle.
|8. Timberland (11-5) vs. Duchesne (0-8), 5 p.m.
|9. St. Joseph's (5-3) was idle.
|10. Hillsboro (14-6) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/21
|1. St. Dominic (16-3) was idle.
|2. Borgia (22-4) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (17-6) was idle.
|4. Warrenton (18-4) at St. Charles (9-8), 5:15 p.m.
|5. St. Clair (17-3) was idle.
|6. Hermann (20-6) was idle.
|7. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5) at Lutheran South (4-5), 5:30 p.m.
|8. Incarnate Word (11-10) at Villa Duchesne (1-7), 6:15 p.m.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (10-6) vs. Pacific (1-16), 6 p.m.
|10. Jefferson (11-5) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
