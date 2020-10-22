 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 10/21
1. Lafayette (12-1) at Northwest Cedar Hill (19-3), 5:45 p.m.
2. Cor Jesu (8-0) was idle.
3. Eureka (7-2) was idle.
4. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-3) vs. Lafayette (12-1), 5:45 p.m.
5. Oakville (9-1) was idle.
6. Seckman (12-4) was idle.
7. Francis Howell (10-3) was idle.
8. Timberland (11-5) vs. Duchesne (0-8), 5 p.m.
9. St. Joseph's (5-3) was idle.
10. Hillsboro (14-6) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/21
1. St. Dominic (16-3) was idle.
2. Borgia (22-4) was idle.
3. St. Pius X (17-6) was idle.
4. Warrenton (18-4) at St. Charles (9-8), 5:15 p.m.
5. St. Clair (17-3) was idle.
6. Hermann (20-6) was idle.
7. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5) at Lutheran South (4-5), 5:30 p.m.
8. Incarnate Word (11-10) at Villa Duchesne (1-7), 6:15 p.m.
9. Lutheran St. Charles (10-6) vs. Pacific (1-16), 6 p.m.
10. Jefferson (11-5) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

