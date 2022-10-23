|Large school schools - 10/22
|1. Lafayette (27-6) def. Borgia (10-14), 3-0.
|2. Eureka (32-3) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (29-6) was idle.
|4. Pattonville (29-6) lost to Nerinx Hall (26-7), 3-1.
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (28-1) def. Troy Buchanan (6-24), 3-0.
|6. Francis Howell Central (19-7) lost to St. Joseph's (16-9), 3-1.
|7. Francis Howell (23-8) def. Fort Zumwalt North (16-11), 3-1.
|8. Nerinx Hall (26-7) def. Pattonville (29-6), 3-1.
|9. Marquette (23-9) def. Kirkwood (11-20), 3-1.
|10. Edwardsville (23-12) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/22
|1. Westminster (27-2) def. Pacific (15-9), 3-0.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (32-1) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (21-3) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (28-7) was idle.
|5. Jefferson (26-5) was idle.
|6. Hermann (26-9) was idle.
|7. Incarnate Word (26-12) def. Ladue (16-15), 3-0.
|8. St. Dominic (21-10) def. Battle, 3-0.
|9. Waterloo (22-8) was idle.
|10. Columbia (21-12) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.