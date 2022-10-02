|Large school schools - 10/1
|1. Eureka (22-1) def. Ozark, 2-1.
|2. Lafayette (14-6) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (20-4) def. Normal Community, 2-0.
|4. Francis Howell Central (14-4) was idle.
|5. Edwardsville (15-4) was idle.
|6. Pattonville (19-5) was idle.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (21-1) def. Mater Dei (17-7), 2-0.
|8. Nerinx Hall (18-4) was idle.
|9. Mascoutah (21-4) vs. Rochester at Riverton, 1:30 p.m.
|10. Francis Howell (15-8) lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 2-0.
|Small school schools - 10/1
|1. Westminster (19-2) def. Bolivar, 2-0.
|2. St. Pius X (17-2) def. Jefferson City, 2-1.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (18-1) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (16-4) was idle.
|5. Jefferson (22-4) was idle.
|6. Hermann (16-7) was idle.
|7. St. Dominic (15-4) vs. Liberty North at Blue Springs South, 1 p.m.
|8. Gibault (15-9) lost to Quincy, 2-0.
|9. Columbia (17-9) lost to Belleville West (12-11), 2-1.
|10. Waterloo (15-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.