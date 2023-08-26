|Large school schools - 8/25
|1. Lafayette (0-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (0-0) was idle.
|4. St. Joseph's (0-0) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (0-0) was idle.
|6. Pattonville (0-0) was idle.
|7. Marquette (1-0) def. Washington (0-1), 3-0.
|8. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (1-0) def. Fort Zumwalt South (0-1), 3-0.
|10. Timberland (0-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 8/25
|1. St. Pius X (2-0) def. MICDS (0-1), 2-0.
|2. Freeburg (2-0) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (0-0) at Westminster (0-0), 5:30 p.m.
|4. Incarnate Word (0-0) was idle.
|5. Westminster (0-0) vs. St. Dominic (0-0), 5:30 p.m.
|6. Hermann (0-0) was idle.
|7. Jefferson (0-0) was idle.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (0-0) was idle.
|9. Mater Dei (2-0) def. Hillsboro (0-1), 2-0.
|10. Columbia (2-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.