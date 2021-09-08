|Large school schools - 9/7
|1. Lafayette (7-1) was idle.
|2. Eureka (7-0) vs. Francis Howell (2-0), 5:45 p.m.
|3. Cor Jesu (1-1) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (6-1) def. Belleville East (2-2), 2-0.
|5. Francis Howell (2-0) at Eureka (7-0), 5:45 p.m.
|6. Timberland (1-2) was idle.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (2-0) was idle.
|8. Nerinx Hall (4-3) was idle.
|9. Kirkwood (4-3) def. Webster Groves (1-4), 3-0.
|10. Oakville (3-4) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/7
|1. Borgia (4-0) vs. Notre Dame (0-2), 6 p.m.
|2. Mater Dei (6-1) at Pinckneyville, 7:30 p.m.
|3. Hermann (2-0) def. Blair Oaks, 3-1.
|4. Freeburg (6-3) def. Roxana (3-2), 2-0.
|5. St. Dominic (2-2) vs. O'Fallon Christian (0-5), 6 p.m.
|6. St. Pius X (3-1) at Mehlville (1-3), 6 p.m.
|7. Columbia (3-5) vs. Wood River (3-5), 5 p.m.
|8. St. Clair (0-0) lost to Warrenton (3-1), 3-2.
|9. Incarnate Word (1-1) def. Lutheran St. Charles (3-2), 3-0.
|10. Highland (3-2) was idle.