 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 9/1
1. Lafayette (2-0) was idle.
2. Eureka (2-0) was idle.
3. Edwardsville (1-0) at Collinsville (0-3), 6 p.m.
4. Cor Jesu (2-0) at St. Joseph's (1-0), 4:30 p.m.
5. Francis Howell Central (4-1) def. Troy Buchanan (0-3), 3-0.
6. St. Joseph's (1-0) vs. Cor Jesu (2-0), 4:30 p.m.
7. Marquette (2-1) was idle.
8. Oakville (1-1) was idle.
9. O'Fallon (1-1) vs. Belleville East (6-2), 5:45 p.m.
10. Pattonville (2-1) def. Parkway Central (4-3), 3-0.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 9/1
1. Mater Dei (2-0) was idle.
2. Hermann (4-2) was idle.
3. Westminster (7-0) at Clayton (3-3), 5:30 p.m.
4. Jefferson (0-0) vs. Ste. Genevieve (1-0), 6:30 p.m.
5. Borgia (0-2) vs. St. Dominic (1-1), 6 p.m.
6. St. Dominic (1-1) at Borgia (0-2), 6 p.m.
7. Waterloo (1-2) was idle.
8. Breese Central (3-1) def. Roxana (5-2), 2-0.
9. Freeburg (4-0) vs. Wood River (1-4), 7 p.m.
10. St. Pius X (5-0) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

New season, new stars: Our STL High School Sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/261. Lafayette (0-0) was idle.2. Eureka (1-0) def. Borgia (0-1), 3-0.3. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.4. Cor Jesu (0-0)…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/281. Lafayette (0-0) was idle.2. Eureka (1-0) was idle.3. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.4. Cor Jesu (1-0) was idle.5. F…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News