|Large school schools - 9/1
|1. Lafayette (2-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (2-0) was idle.
|3. Edwardsville (1-0) at Collinsville (0-3), 6 p.m.
|4. Cor Jesu (2-0) at St. Joseph's (1-0), 4:30 p.m.
|5. Francis Howell Central (4-1) def. Troy Buchanan (0-3), 3-0.
|6. St. Joseph's (1-0) vs. Cor Jesu (2-0), 4:30 p.m.
|7. Marquette (2-1) was idle.
|8. Oakville (1-1) was idle.
|9. O'Fallon (1-1) vs. Belleville East (6-2), 5:45 p.m.
|10. Pattonville (2-1) def. Parkway Central (4-3), 3-0.
|Small school schools - 9/1
|1. Mater Dei (2-0) was idle.
|2. Hermann (4-2) was idle.
|3. Westminster (7-0) at Clayton (3-3), 5:30 p.m.
|4. Jefferson (0-0) vs. Ste. Genevieve (1-0), 6:30 p.m.
|5. Borgia (0-2) vs. St. Dominic (1-1), 6 p.m.
|6. St. Dominic (1-1) at Borgia (0-2), 6 p.m.
|7. Waterloo (1-2) was idle.
|8. Breese Central (3-1) def. Roxana (5-2), 2-0.
|9. Freeburg (4-0) vs. Wood River (1-4), 7 p.m.
|10. St. Pius X (5-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.