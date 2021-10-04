 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/3
1. Lafayette (21-2) was idle.
2. Eureka (21-0) was idle.
3. Edwardsville (14-4) was idle.
4. Oakville (15-7) was idle.
5. Marquette (19-3) was idle.
6. Francis Howell Central (13-6) was idle.
7. Fort Zumwalt West (11-8) was idle.
8. O'Fallon (15-7) was idle.
9. Kirkwood (16-10) was idle.
10. Mascoutah (21-5) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/3
1. Mater Dei (21-3) was idle.
2. Borgia (20-2) was idle.
3. Hermann (14-4) was idle.
4. Freeburg (15-4) was idle.
5. St. Dominic (11-5) was idle.
6. Civic Memorial (20-5) was idle.
7. John Burroughs (16-1) was idle.
8. Westminster (14-8) was idle.
9. St. Pius X (17-6) was idle.
10. Jefferson (23-6) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

