|Large school schools - 9/11
|1. Lafayette (10-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (7-2) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (2-2) was idle.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-4) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (10-5) vs. Westminster (6-3), 5:30 p.m.
|6. Pattonville (5-2) lost to Incarnate Word (6-2), 3-0.
|7. Marquette (10-1) was idle.
|8. Edwardsville (10-3) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (7-5) was idle.
|10. Timberland (5-0) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 9/11
|1. St. Pius X (10-2) was idle.
|2. Freeburg (7-2) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (2-5) was idle.
|4. Incarnate Word (6-2) def. Pattonville (5-2), 3-0.
|5. Westminster (6-3) at Francis Howell Central (10-5), 5:30 p.m.
|6. Hermann (4-5) vs. New Haven (7-4), 6 p.m.
|7. Jefferson (3-4) was idle.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (9-3) was idle.
|9. Mater Dei (11-2) was idle.
|10. Columbia (12-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.