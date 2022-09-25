|Large school schools - 9/24
|1. Eureka (16-1) def. Marquette (10-5), 2-0.
|2. Lafayette (11-6) was idle.
|3. Edwardsville (14-3) was idle.
|4. O'Fallon (14-4) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (11-4) was idle.
|6. Nerinx Hall (15-4) lost to Pattonville (17-5), 2-0.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (14-0) def. Hannibal, 2-0.
|8. Pattonville (17-5) lost to St. Dominic (14-3), 2-0.
|9. Mascoutah (15-3) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell (14-6) lost to St. Dominic (14-3), 2-0.
|Small school schools - 9/24
|1. Westminster (16-2) was idle.
|2. St. Pius X (12-1) was idle.
|3. Freeburg (14-4) was idle.
|4. Jefferson (20-4) lost to Lutheran St. Charles (11-6), 2-0.
|5. Hermann (11-7) was idle.
|6. St. Dominic (14-3) def. Pattonville (17-5), 2-0.
|7. De Soto (18-5) was idle.
|8. Althoff (12-7) was idle.
|9. Gibault (12-4) was idle.
|10. Ursuline (5-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.