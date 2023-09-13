|Large school schools - 9/12
|1. Lafayette (10-0) was idle.
|2. Marquette (10-1) vs. Cor Jesu (5-5), 5:30 p.m.
|3. Edwardsville (10-3) vs. Alton (4-7), 5:30 p.m.
|4. Eureka (7-4) lost to St. Joseph's (5-4), 2-1.
|5. St. Joseph's (5-4) def. Eureka (7-4), 2-1.
|6. Francis Howell (8-5) def. Timberland (9-1), 3-0.
|7. Timberland (9-1) lost to Francis Howell (8-5), 3-0.
|8. Francis Howell Central (10-5) at Francis Howell North (4-5), 5:30 p.m.
|9. Pattonville (6-2) was idle.
|10. Cor Jesu (5-5) at Marquette (10-1), 5:30 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/12
|1. Mater Dei (11-2) was idle.
|2. St. Pius X (11-2) def. Herculaneum (3-6), 3-0.
|3. Incarnate Word (9-4) def. Visitation (2-3), 3-1.
|4. Freeburg (7-2) was idle.
|5. Windsor (Imperial) (13-3) def. Perryville (0-5), 3-0.
|6. Columbia (12-3) was idle.
|7. Mascoutah (12-2) def. Triad (4-5), 2-0.
|8. Westminster (6-4) at Lindbergh (3-3), 5:30 p.m.
|9. Hermann (5-6) lost to Rock Bridge, 3-0.
|10. John Burroughs (7-2) vs. Villa Duchesne (3-5), 5:30 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.