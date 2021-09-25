 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Large school schools - 9/24
1. Lafayette (17-2) was idle.
2. Eureka (16-0) was idle.
3. Edwardsville (13-3) was idle.
4. Francis Howell Central (10-5) was idle.
5. Marquette (16-2) was idle.
6. Kirkwood (9-6) was idle.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-2) was idle.
8. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) was idle.
9. Cor Jesu (5-3) was idle.
10. Nerinx Hall (8-5) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/24
1. Borgia (13-1) was idle.
2. Mater Dei (16-1) was idle.
3. Hermann (10-3) was idle.
4. Freeburg (14-4) was idle.
5. Civic Memorial (19-4) was idle.
6. St. Dominic (10-3) was idle.
7. St. Pius X (14-4) was idle.
8. Westminster (11-6) lost to Villa Duchesne (8-6), 2-1.
9. John Burroughs (13-1) was idle.
10. Jefferson (16-5) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals-Cubs series stirs memories of magical 2011 win, 10 years ago today, when Adron Chambers scored on walk-off wild pitch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News