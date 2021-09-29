 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/28
1. Lafayette (19-2) def. St. Joseph's (9-7), 3-0.
2. Eureka (20-0) def. Incarnate Word (4-9), 3-0.
3. Edwardsville (13-3) vs. O'Fallon (12-4), 5:30 p.m.
4. Francis Howell Central (10-6) at Fort Zumwalt West (11-5), 5 p.m.
5. Marquette (19-3) at Parkway West (6-10), 5:30 p.m.
6. Kirkwood (11-8) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (12-2), 3-0.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (12-2) lost to Kirkwood (11-8), 3-0.
8. Fort Zumwalt West (11-5) vs. Francis Howell Central (10-6), 5 p.m.
9. Cor Jesu (5-5) vs. Ursuline (1-7), 5:30 p.m.
10. Nerinx Hall (10-7) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/28
1. Borgia (18-2) was idle.
2. Mater Dei (17-2) was idle.
3. Hermann (10-3) def. Washington (5-12), 2-0.
4. Freeburg (14-4) was idle.
5. Civic Memorial (19-4) vs. Jerseyville (8-8), 6 p.m.
6. St. Dominic (11-4) was idle.
7. St. Pius X (15-6) def. Grandview (6-7), 3-0.
8. Westminster (13-8) def. Principia (3-7), 3-0.
9. John Burroughs (14-1) def. Lutheran North (3-8), 3-0.
10. Jefferson (16-5) def. Crystal City (2-3), 3-0.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

