|Large school schools - 10/11
|1. Lafayette (9-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (4-1) was idle.
|3. Oakville (3-0) was idle.
|4. Cor Jesu (5-0) was idle.
|5. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-2) was idle.
|6. Seckman (9-2) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell (7-3) was idle.
|8. Timberland (7-4) was idle.
|9. Hillsboro (13-3) was idle.
|10. Parkway West (4-1) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/11
|1. St. Dominic (13-2) was idle.
|2. Borgia (17-2) was idle.
|3. Hermann (17-4) was idle.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (13-3) was idle.
|5. Warrenton (13-4) was idle.
|6. St. Pius X (12-6) was idle.
|7. St. Clair (14-3) was idle.
|8. Incarnate Word (5-4) was idle.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) was idle.
|10. Visitation (4-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.