|Large school schools - 10/26
|1. Lafayette (13-1) was idle.
|2. Cor Jesu (10-0) was idle.
|3. Eureka (8-3) was idle.
|4. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-5) was idle.
|5. Oakville (10-1) was idle.
|6. Seckman (12-5) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell (12-4) vs. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-10) at Timberland, 4 p.m.
|8. Timberland (12-5) vs. Holt (3-14), 6 p.m.
|9. St. Joseph's (6-3) was idle.
|10. Hillsboro (15-6) vs. De Soto (1-20), 5 p.m.
|Small school schools - 10/26
|1. St. Dominic (17-3) was idle.
|2. Borgia (24-4) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (18-7) vs. North County (9-3) at Hillsboro, 6:30 p.m.
|4. Warrenton (19-4) was idle.
|5. St. Clair (17-4) vs. Sullivan (8-19) at Owensville, 7:30 p.m.
|6. Hermann (21-6) vs. Fulton (3-16) at Blair Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
|7. Windsor (Imperial) (17-5) vs. Affton (6-4), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Incarnate Word (12-11) was idle.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (11-6) at Fort Zumwalt East (2-12), 5 p.m.
|10. Jefferson (12-6) at West County (Leadwood) (12-6), 6:45 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.