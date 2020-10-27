 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 10/26
1. Lafayette (13-1) was idle.
2. Cor Jesu (10-0) was idle.
3. Eureka (8-3) was idle.
4. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-5) was idle.
5. Oakville (10-1) was idle.
6. Seckman (12-5) was idle.
7. Francis Howell (12-4) vs. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-10) at Timberland, 4 p.m.
8. Timberland (12-5) vs. Holt (3-14), 6 p.m.
9. St. Joseph's (6-3) was idle.
10. Hillsboro (15-6) vs. De Soto (1-20), 5 p.m.
Small school schools - 10/26
1. St. Dominic (17-3) was idle.
2. Borgia (24-4) was idle.
3. St. Pius X (18-7) vs. North County (9-3) at Hillsboro, 6:30 p.m.
4. Warrenton (19-4) was idle.
5. St. Clair (17-4) vs. Sullivan (8-19) at Owensville, 7:30 p.m.
6. Hermann (21-6) vs. Fulton (3-16) at Blair Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
7. Windsor (Imperial) (17-5) vs. Affton (6-4), 4:30 p.m.
8. Incarnate Word (12-11) was idle.
9. Lutheran St. Charles (11-6) at Fort Zumwalt East (2-12), 5 p.m.
10. Jefferson (12-6) at West County (Leadwood) (12-6), 6:45 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

