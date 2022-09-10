 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/9
1. Lafayette (8-1) at St. Teresa's, 5:30 p.m.
2. Eureka (5-0) was idle.
3. St. Joseph's (3-2) lost to Cincinnati St. Ursula, 2-0.
4. Edwardsville (7-1) def. Wheaton St. Francis, 2-0.
5. O'Fallon (8-2) was idle.
6. Cor Jesu (2-2) was idle.
7. Francis Howell Central (6-1) was idle.
8. Marquette (4-1) was idle.
9. Nerinx Hall (8-1) was idle.
10. Timberland (2-0) was idle.

Small school schools - 9/9
1. Westminster (9-1) was idle.
2. Mater Dei (8-1) def. Naperville Central, 2-0.
3. St. Pius X (8-0) def. Lutheran South (2-2), 3-0.
4. Freeburg (9-2) was idle.
5. Mascoutah (8-1) was idle.
6. Windsor (Imperial) (7-0) was idle.
7. Hermann (5-4) def. Glenbard West, 2-1.
8. Jefferson (2-1) def. Gideon, 2-0.
9. Borgia (2-4) was idle.
10. Breese Central (6-4) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

