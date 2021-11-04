|Large school schools - 11/3
|1. Lafayette (32-5) was idle.
|2. Eureka (30-4) was idle.
|3. Cor Jesu (21-5) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (31-7) def. Normal Community, 2-0.
|5. O'Fallon (28-9) was idle.
|6. Oakville (21-8) was idle.
|7. St. Joseph's (16-10) was idle.
|8. Marquette (28-8) was idle.
|9. Nerinx Hall (21-10) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell Central (20-9) was idle.
|Small school schools - 11/3
|1. Borgia (30-5) was idle.
|2. Mater Dei (32-5) def. Staunton (18-6), 2-0.
|3. Hermann (29-5) was idle.
|4. St. Dominic (24-10) was idle.
|5. Jefferson (32-6) was idle.
|6. Waterloo (28-5) lost to Taylorville, 2-0.
|7. St. Pius X (23-9) was idle.
|8. Breese Central (31-7) was idle.
|9. Freeburg (29-7) was idle.
|10. John Burroughs (23-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
