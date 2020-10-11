 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/10
1. Lafayette (9-0) was idle.
2. Eureka (4-1) was idle.
3. Oakville (3-0) was idle.
4. Cor Jesu (5-0) was idle.
5. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-2) was idle.
6. Seckman (9-2) was idle.
7. Francis Howell (7-3) was idle.
8. Timberland (7-4) was idle.
9. Hillsboro (13-3) was idle.
10. Parkway West (4-1) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/10
1. St. Dominic (13-2) was idle.
2. Borgia (17-2) was idle.
3. Hermann (18-4) vs. Marshfield at Lebanon, 2 p.m.
4. Windsor (Imperial) (13-3) was idle.
5. Warrenton (13-4) was idle.
6. St. Pius X (12-6) was idle.
7. St. Clair (14-3) was idle.
8. Incarnate Word (5-4) at Jackson, 2:30 p.m.
9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) was idle.
10. Visitation (4-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

