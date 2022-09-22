|Large school schools - 9/21
|1. Eureka (12-1) def. Kirkwood (4-10), 2-0.
|2. Lafayette (10-5) was idle.
|3. Edwardsville (13-3) was idle.
|4. O'Fallon (13-4) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (11-4) was idle.
|6. Nerinx Hall (12-2) was idle.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (7-0) at Orchard Farm (4-3), 5:15 p.m.
|8. Pattonville (14-3) def. Rosati-Kain (5-8), 2-0.
|9. Mascoutah (14-3) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell (11-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/21
|1. Westminster (15-2) was idle.
|2. St. Pius X (12-1) def. St. Vincent, 3-0.
|3. Freeburg (14-3) was idle.
|4. Jefferson (15-3) was idle.
|5. Hermann (10-7) was idle.
|6. St. Dominic (9-2) was idle.
|7. De Soto (18-4) def. Fox (2-11), 3-0.
|8. Althoff (12-7) def. Alton Marquette (9-6), 2-0.
|9. Gibault (12-4) was idle.
|10. Ursuline (5-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.