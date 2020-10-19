|Large school schools - 10/18
|1. Lafayette (11-1) was idle.
|2. Eureka (6-2) was idle.
|3. Oakville (7-1) was idle.
|4. Cor Jesu (7-0) was idle.
|5. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-2) was idle.
|6. Seckman (12-4) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell (10-3) was idle.
|8. Timberland (11-3) was idle.
|9. St. Joseph's (4-2) was idle.
|10. Hillsboro (14-5) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/18
|1. St. Dominic (15-2) was idle.
|2. Borgia (19-2) was idle.
|3. Hermann (19-5) was idle.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (15-4) was idle.
|5. Warrenton (15-4) was idle.
|6. St. Pius X (15-6) was idle.
|7. St. Clair (16-3) was idle.
|8. Incarnate Word (10-9) was idle.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) was idle.
|10. Jefferson (10-5) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
