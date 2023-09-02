|Large school schools - 9/1
|1. Lafayette (3-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (2-0) def. Parkway West (0-2), 3-0.
|3. O'Fallon (0-1) vs. Columbia (4-0) at Edwardsville, 7 p.m.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-2) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (7-0) was idle.
|6. Pattonville (0-0) was idle.
|7. Marquette (1-0) was idle.
|8. Edwardsville (3-0) vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.
|9. Francis Howell (3-1) was idle.
|10. Timberland (0-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/1
|1. St. Pius X (6-1) was idle.
|2. Freeburg (4-0) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (2-0) was idle.
|4. Incarnate Word (2-0) was idle.
|5. Westminster (1-3) was idle.
|6. Hermann (1-1) was idle.
|7. Jefferson (1-0) was idle.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (5-1) was idle.
|9. Mater Dei (6-0) was idle.
|10. Columbia (4-0) vs. O'Fallon (0-1) at Edwardsville, 7 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.