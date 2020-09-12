|Large school schools - 9/11
|1. Lafayette (0-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|3. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|4. Timberland (2-0) was idle.
|5. Lindbergh (0-0) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (0-0) was idle.
|7. Seckman (4-0) was idle.
|8. Northwest Cedar Hill (5-1) was idle.
|9. Fort Zumwalt West (1-0) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell Central (2-1) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/11
|1. St. Dominic (3-0) was idle.
|2. Borgia (3-1) was idle.
|3. Hermann (0-1) was idle.
|4. St. Pius X (1-2) was idle.
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-2) was idle.
|6. Incarnate Word (0-0) was idle.
|7. St. Clair (5-0) was idle.
|8. O'Fallon Christian (0-2) was idle.
|9. Visitation (0-0) was idle.
|10. Windsor (Imperial) (3-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.