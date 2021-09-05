|Large school schools - 9/4
|1. Lafayette (7-1) def. Collierville, Tenn., 2-0.
|2. Eureka (7-0) def. Edwardsville (6-1), 2-1.
|3. Cor Jesu (1-1) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (6-1) lost to Eureka (7-0), 2-1.
|5. Francis Howell (1-0) was idle.
|6. Timberland (1-1) was idle.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (1-0) was idle.
|8. Nerinx Hall (4-3) def. Freeburg (6-3), 2-0.
|9. Kirkwood (4-3) was idle.
|10. Oakville (3-4) lost to Chatham Glenwood, 2-0.
|Small school schools - 9/4
|1. Borgia (4-0) was idle.
|2. Mater Dei (6-1) def. O'Fallon (4-3), 2-0.
|3. Hermann (2-0) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (6-3) lost to Nerinx Hall (4-3), 2-0.
|5. St. Dominic (2-2) was idle.
|6. St. Pius X (2-1) was idle.
|7. Columbia (2-5) def. Rosati-Kain (2-5), 2-0.
|8. St. Clair (0-0) was idle.
|9. Incarnate Word (0-1) was idle.
|10. Highland (1-2) lost to Marion (4-1), 2-1.