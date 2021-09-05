 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/4
1. Lafayette (7-1) def. Collierville, Tenn., 2-0.
2. Eureka (7-0) def. Edwardsville (6-1), 2-1.
3. Cor Jesu (1-1) was idle.
4. Edwardsville (6-1) lost to Eureka (7-0), 2-1.
5. Francis Howell (1-0) was idle.
6. Timberland (1-1) was idle.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (1-0) was idle.
8. Nerinx Hall (4-3) def. Freeburg (6-3), 2-0.
9. Kirkwood (4-3) was idle.
10. Oakville (3-4) lost to Chatham Glenwood, 2-0.
Small school schools - 9/4
1. Borgia (4-0) was idle.
2. Mater Dei (6-1) def. O'Fallon (4-3), 2-0.
3. Hermann (2-0) was idle.
4. Freeburg (6-3) lost to Nerinx Hall (4-3), 2-0.
5. St. Dominic (2-2) was idle.
6. St. Pius X (2-1) was idle.
7. Columbia (2-5) def. Rosati-Kain (2-5), 2-0.
8. St. Clair (0-0) was idle.
9. Incarnate Word (0-1) was idle.
10. Highland (1-2) lost to Marion (4-1), 2-1.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

News