|Large school schools - 9/2
|1. Lafayette (2-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (2-0) was idle.
|3. Cor Jesu (0-1) def. St. Joseph's (1-0), 3-1.
|4. Edwardsville (1-0) vs. Collinsville (0-1), 5:30 p.m.
|5. Francis Howell (1-0) was idle.
|6. Timberland (0-1) was idle.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (1-0) was idle.
|8. Nerinx Hall (2-0) was idle.
|9. Kirkwood (4-3) was idle.
|10. Oakville (0-1) at Lindbergh (4-0), 5:45 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/2
|1. Borgia (3-0) vs. O'Fallon Christian (0-3) at O'Fallon, 6 p.m.
|2. Mater Dei (2-0) was idle.
|3. Hermann (1-0) def. Jefferson City, 3-1.
|4. Freeburg (3-0) def. Wood River (3-4), 2-0.
|5. St. Dominic (1-2) was idle.
|6. St. Pius X (2-1) was idle.
|7. Columbia (0-2) at Salem, Illinois, 5 p.m.
|8. St. Clair (0-0) was idle.
|9. Incarnate Word (0-1) was idle.
|10. Highland (0-1) vs. Granite City (2-4), 4:15 p.m.