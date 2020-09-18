|Large school schools - 9/17
|1. Lafayette (0-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|3. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|4. Timberland (5-2) at Fort Zumwalt West (2-4), 5 p.m.
|5. Lindbergh (0-0) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (0-0) was idle.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (7-1) was idle.
|8. Seckman (4-1) vs. Hillsboro (6-2), 5:30 p.m.
|9. Francis Howell (4-1) vs. Troy Buchanan (4-6), 5:30 p.m.
|10. Francis Howell Central (3-4) at Holt (1-4), 5 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/17
|1. Borgia (8-2) vs. St. Dominic (8-1), 6 p.m.
|2. St. Dominic (8-1) at Borgia (8-2), 6 p.m.
|3. Hermann (3-2) vs. Calvary Lutheran, 5 p.m.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (10-2) vs. Festus (0-6), 7 p.m.
|5. St. Pius X (8-3) was idle.
|6. Incarnate Word (1-0) at Duchesne (0-5), 5 p.m.
|7. St. Clair (6-0) vs. Cuba, 6 p.m.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (5-4) vs. Tolton Catholic, 6 p.m.
|9. Visitation (0-0) was idle.
|10. O'Fallon Christian (1-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
