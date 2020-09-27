|Large school schools - 9/26
|1. Lafayette (2-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|3. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|4. Timberland (6-3) was idle.
|5. Lindbergh (0-0) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (0-0) was idle.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-1) was idle.
|8. Seckman (5-2) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (5-2) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell Central (4-6) vs. Cape Girardeau Central at Jackson, 2:30 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/26
|1. St. Dominic (10-1) was idle.
|2. Borgia (10-2) was idle.
|3. Hermann (6-2) was idle.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (10-3) was idle.
|5. St. Pius X (8-3) vs. Perryville (2-3) at Jackson, 2:30 p.m.
|6. Incarnate Word (3-1) was idle.
|7. St. Clair (9-0) was idle.
|8. Warrenton (12-4) was idle.
|9. Visitation (0-0) was idle.
|10. Lutheran St. Charles (6-6) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
