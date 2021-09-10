 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/9
1. Lafayette (8-1) def. Parkway West (3-1), 3-0.
2. Eureka (8-0) def. Cor Jesu (2-1), 3-2.
3. Edwardsville (7-1) was idle.
4. Cor Jesu (2-1) lost to Eureka (8-0), 3-2.
5. Francis Howell (2-2) at Fort Zumwalt West (0-1), 4 p.m.
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-0) def. Fox (2-1), 3-1.
7. Nerinx Hall (4-3) def. Parkway Central (6-2), 3-2.
8. Kirkwood (5-3) def. Ladue (1-5), 3-0.
9. Oakville (3-5) vs. Parkway South (1-7), 5:45 p.m.
10. Lindbergh (5-1) vs. Marquette (4-1), 5:45 p.m.
Small school schools - 9/9
1. Borgia (4-0) was idle.
2. Mater Dei (6-1) vs. Belleville West (6-2), 7:30 p.m.
3. Hermann (3-0) def. Fatima, 3-0.
4. Freeburg (7-3) def. Salem, Illinois, 2-0.
5. St. Dominic (3-1) was idle.
6. Breese Central (8-0) at Columbia (4-5), 5 p.m.
7. Civic Memorial (10-0) was idle.
8. Windsor (Imperial) (6-0) was idle.
9. St. Pius X (4-1) def. Festus (0-1), 3-0.
10. Incarnate Word (2-1) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

