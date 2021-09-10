|Large school schools - 9/9
|1. Lafayette (8-1) def. Parkway West (3-1), 3-0.
|2. Eureka (8-0) def. Cor Jesu (2-1), 3-2.
|3. Edwardsville (7-1) was idle.
|4. Cor Jesu (2-1) lost to Eureka (8-0), 3-2.
|5. Francis Howell (2-2) at Fort Zumwalt West (0-1), 4 p.m.
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-0) def. Fox (2-1), 3-1.
|7. Nerinx Hall (4-3) def. Parkway Central (6-2), 3-2.
|8. Kirkwood (5-3) def. Ladue (1-5), 3-0.
|9. Oakville (3-5) vs. Parkway South (1-7), 5:45 p.m.
|10. Lindbergh (5-1) vs. Marquette (4-1), 5:45 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/9
|1. Borgia (4-0) was idle.
|2. Mater Dei (6-1) vs. Belleville West (6-2), 7:30 p.m.
|3. Hermann (3-0) def. Fatima, 3-0.
|4. Freeburg (7-3) def. Salem, Illinois, 2-0.
|5. St. Dominic (3-1) was idle.
|6. Breese Central (8-0) at Columbia (4-5), 5 p.m.
|7. Civic Memorial (10-0) was idle.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (6-0) was idle.
|9. St. Pius X (4-1) def. Festus (0-1), 3-0.
|10. Incarnate Word (2-1) was idle.