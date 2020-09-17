 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Large school schools - 9/16
1. Lafayette (0-0) was idle.
2. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
3. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
4. Timberland (4-2) was idle.
5. Lindbergh (0-0) was idle.
6. Cor Jesu (0-0) was idle.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (7-1) vs. Washington (5-5), 5 p.m.
8. Seckman (4-1) was idle.
9. Francis Howell (3-1) was idle.
10. Francis Howell Central (3-4) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/16
1. Borgia (8-1) was idle.
2. St. Dominic (7-1) was idle.
3. Hermann (3-2) was idle.
4. Windsor (Imperial) (9-2) was idle.
5. St. Pius X (8-3) vs. Farmington (2-2), 6:30 p.m.
6. Incarnate Word (0-0) was idle.
7. St. Clair (5-0) was idle.
8. Lutheran St. Charles (2-2) was idle.
9. Visitation (0-0) was idle.
10. O'Fallon Christian (0-2) vs. Winfield (2-0), 6 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports