|Large school schools - 8/28
|1. Lafayette (1-0) def. Parkway Central (2-2), 3-0.
|2. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (0-0) was idle.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-1) at Marquette (1-0), 5:30 p.m.
|5. Francis Howell Central (5-0) was idle.
|6. Pattonville (0-0) was idle.
|7. Marquette (1-0) vs. St. Joseph's (4-1), 5:30 p.m.
|8. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (2-0) def. Holt (0-1), 3-0.
|10. Timberland (0-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 8/28
|1. St. Pius X (4-1) was idle.
|2. Freeburg (2-0) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (0-0) was idle.
|4. Incarnate Word (1-0) was idle.
|5. Westminster (1-1) was idle.
|6. Hermann (0-0) was idle.
|7. Jefferson (0-0) was idle.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (4-1) was idle.
|9. Mater Dei (5-0) was idle.
|10. Columbia (2-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.