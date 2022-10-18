|Large school schools - 10/17
|1. Eureka (30-3) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (26-6) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (27-6) was idle.
|4. Pattonville (25-5) at Holt (10-19), 5:30 p.m.
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (26-1) vs. Washington (14-15), 6 p.m.
|6. Francis Howell Central (17-6) at Westminster (25-2), 5:30 p.m.
|7. Edwardsville (22-11) vs. Mater Dei (22-7), 5:30 p.m.
|8. Mascoutah (27-5) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (22-8) def. Visitation (13-17), 3-2.
|10. Nerinx Hall (23-7) def. Mehlville (2-16), 3-0.
|Small school schools - 10/17
|1. Westminster (25-2) vs. Francis Howell Central (17-6), 5:30 p.m.
|2. St. Pius X (19-3) was idle.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (29-1) at Fox (5-14), 5:30 p.m.
|4. Freeburg (26-7) was idle.
|5. Jefferson (25-5) was idle.
|6. Hermann (25-9) was idle.
|7. Incarnate Word (24-12) lost to St. Joseph's (13-8), 3-0.
|8. St. Dominic (19-10) at Cor Jesu (13-12), 6 p.m.
|9. Columbia (20-11) lost to Waterloo (21-8), 2-0.
|10. Waterloo (21-8) def. Columbia (20-11), 2-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.