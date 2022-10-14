|Large school schools - 10/13
|1. Eureka (25-1) at St. Dominic (19-9), 6 p.m.
|2. Lafayette (20-6) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (23-5) was idle.
|4. Pattonville (25-5) at Parkway North (4-12), 5:30 p.m.
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (26-1) def. Fort Zumwalt East (7-20), 3-0.
|6. Francis Howell Central (17-5) at Timberland (13-8), 5 p.m.
|7. Edwardsville (19-8) vs. East St. Louis (8-12), 5:30 p.m.
|8. Mascoutah (24-4) def. Gibault (17-12), 2-0.
|9. Francis Howell (21-8) def. Troy Buchanan (6-22), 3-0.
|10. Nerinx Hall (22-7) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/13
|1. Westminster (23-2) at Notre Dame (19-9), 6 p.m.
|2. St. Pius X (19-3) was idle.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (29-1) def. De Soto (22-8), 3-0.
|4. Freeburg (23-6) def. Salem, Illinois, 2-0.
|5. Jefferson (25-5) def. Grandview (10-13), 3-0.
|6. Hermann (25-9) def. New Haven (14-10), 3-0.
|7. Incarnate Word (24-11) def. Lutheran South (9-14), 3-2.
|8. St. Dominic (19-9) vs. Eureka (25-1), 6 p.m.
|9. Columbia (20-9) vs. Breese Central (19-7), 6:30 p.m.
|10. Waterloo (17-5) at Triad (11-15), 7 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.