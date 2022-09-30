|Large school schools - 9/29
|1. Eureka (18-1) def. Marquette (10-6), 3-1.
|2. Lafayette (14-6) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (15-4) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell Central (14-4) def. Francis Howell (15-7), 3-0.
|5. Edwardsville (15-4) was idle.
|6. Pattonville (19-5) vs. Ladue (10-10), 5:15 p.m.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (17-0) was idle.
|8. Nerinx Hall (18-4) def. Lutheran South (5-12), 3-1.
|9. Mascoutah (17-3) def. Triad (9-11), 2-0.
|10. Francis Howell (15-7) lost to Francis Howell Central (14-4), 3-0.
|Small school schools - 9/29
|1. Westminster (18-2) was idle.
|2. St. Pius X (14-1) was idle.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (17-1) vs. Perryville (3-10), 7 p.m.
|4. Freeburg (16-4) def. Roxana (11-8), 2-0.
|5. Jefferson (22-4) def. Festus (11-13), 3-0.
|6. Hermann (16-7) def. Washington (8-11), 2-1.
|7. St. Dominic (15-4) was idle.
|8. Gibault (15-4) was idle.
|9. Columbia (14-6) vs. Wood River (4-10), 6:30 p.m.
|10. Waterloo (14-4) at Jerseyville (9-8), 6 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.