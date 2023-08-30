|Large school schools - 8/29
|1. Lafayette (2-0) def. Kirkwood (3-2), 3-0.
|2. Eureka (1-0) def. Francis Howell (2-1), 3-2.
|3. O'Fallon (0-0) at Edwardsville (0-0), 6 p.m.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-1) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (5-0) at Lutheran South (0-0), 5:30 p.m.
|6. Pattonville (0-0) at Summit (4-2), 5:30 p.m.
|7. Marquette (1-0) was idle.
|8. Edwardsville (0-0) vs. O'Fallon (0-0), 6 p.m.
|9. Francis Howell (2-1) lost to Eureka (1-0), 3-2.
|10. Timberland (0-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 8/29
|1. St. Pius X (4-1) was idle.
|2. Freeburg (3-0) def. Alton Marquette (2-5), 2-0.
|3. St. Dominic (0-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (0-1), 6 p.m.
|4. Incarnate Word (1-0) was idle.
|5. Westminster (1-1) was idle.
|6. Hermann (0-0) vs. Montgomery County, 6 p.m.
|7. Jefferson (0-0) vs. Seckman (0-0), 7 p.m.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (4-1) at Park Hills Central (0-0), 7 p.m.
|9. Mater Dei (5-0) was idle.
|10. Columbia (3-0) def. Civic Memorial (3-3), 2-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.